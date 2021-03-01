CPAC: What Trump supporters fear most from President Biden
Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) have expressed their concerns about US President Joe Biden's administration.
CPAC is the country's largest meeting of conservative activists and politicians, and usually gives insight into the direction of the Republican Party.
Donald Trump gave his first speech since leaving the White House at the conference on Sunday, during which he teased a presidential run in 2024.
