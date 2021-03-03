Dolly Parton reworks Jolene for Covid vaccination
Country star Dolly Parton marked her vaccination against the coronavirus with a special rendition of one of her best-known songs.
Parton sang a reworked version of Jolene before she received her jab at a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late,” the 75-year-old sang.
Parton was given a vaccine developed by Moderna, whose trials she helped to fund.
