The 'vaccine hunters' helping older people get Covid jabs
Older Americans baffled by the complex online system for booking a vaccine appointment now have help from tech-savvy young people. Carl Cimini enlisted Kevin Hayes, a so-called vaccine hunter, to help him get a shot.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada