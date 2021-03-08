Americans see Royal Family as 'fairy tale'

American Julie Montagu, who became Lady Hinchingbrooke when she married, can relate to the Duchess of Sussex telling Oprah Winfrey she had not known what to expect when she had joined the Royal Family.

"It is true as an American we do look at royal life as really fairy tale," she told BBC World News.

"Living in a castle, it is fairy tale, that is what we actually think.

"I married into the Earl of Sandwich family.

"You don't really know until you are in it.

"I am sure he, as my husband did as well - try to prepare me for it.

"But you don't really know until you are in it."