US Covid relief bill: 'I can breathe a little bit'

A massive Covid financial relief plan will mean many Americans getting cheques for $1,400 (£1,008).

Donna Kelly-Yu told BBC World News of the relief she felt, knowing the money was coming.

Donna was laid off from her job as an order taker and cashier at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas last March. She said the bills had been stacking up while she had been out of work.

"The $1400 cheque gives me relief. Now I can pay some bills that have been stacking up. I can breathe. I can breathe a little bit," she said.