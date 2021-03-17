‘Let’s hope we heed the messages of Covid-19’

The number of Covid-19 vaccines given in the United States has reached more than 100 million, with more than one-fifth of Americans having had at least one dose.

But the rollout has been uneven across different states, where there has been different choices about who has priority.

States which have had the highest proportion of people vaccinated were generally those with smaller populations with a very good distribution network, the dean of the Stanford University School of Medicine told BBC World News.

"It's been a greater challenge in larger states and in particular states that are so demographically and socio-economically diverse," Dr Lloyd Minor said, adding that deciding upon the mechanisms and the prioritisation schemes for vaccinating people has been a bigger challenge in those larger states.

The pandemic has shown that the United States needed to rebuild its public health infrastructure, he said, explaining that the “last mile problem” of getting the vaccine to people and the making sure there is consistency in recommendations and adherence to guidelines has been a big issue in the country.