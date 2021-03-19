Crowds protesting against hate crimes against Asian Americans appeared in Washington DC following the Atlanta spa shootings.

On Tuesday, eight people at three different parlours in and around the US city of Atlanta were killed.

Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent. Atlanta's police chief, Rodney Bryant, said it was too early in the investigation to conclude that Tuesday's shootings had not been a hate crime.

Activists and advocates have pointed to an increase in racially-motivated attacks against Asian Americans throughout the pandemic.

In late 2020, the UN issued a report detailing an "alarming level" of racially-motivated violence and other hate incidents against Asian Americans.

Video by Xinyan Yu and Zhaoyin Feng

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.