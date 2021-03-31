Inside the lives of Asian massage workers: 'How can we not be scared?'
The Atlanta spa shootings have placed a spotlight on a part of the massage industry in the US. Asian massage workers say they often have to deal with the assumption that Asian spas provide sex services.
Two female Asian massage workers tell us about the stigma surrounding their profession and the sexual harassment they endure.
Reporting by Zhaoyin Feng
Filming and Editing by Xinyan Yu
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada