US border crisis: A look inside a US child migrant facility
More than 3,400 unaccompanied children are being kept in the Texas processing centre.
The Biden administration has allowed reporters to tour the facility following demands for greater access as the migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border continues to escalate.
