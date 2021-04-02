Derek Chauvin trial: Footage shows paramedics responding to Floyd arrest
George Floyd's girlfriend provided emotional testimony, while paramedics explained what the scene was like when they arrived.
Former police officer Derek Chauvin is accused of killing Mr Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest in May, 2020.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
