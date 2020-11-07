Hunter Biden, the son of the US President Joe Biden, has opened up about the trauma he says led to his battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

His mother was killed in a car crash in 1972 and brother, Beau Biden, died after being diagnosed with glioblastoma - a brain cancer - five years ago.

Speaking to the BBC, Hunter Biden said Beau's death led him to "a really dark, dark place" but that his father had "saved" him so many times.