What would you do if you discovered one of your parents wasn't who they said they were?

That's what happened to Gail Lukasik who found out her mother had 'passed' as white to escape racial segregation in the US, in the early 20th Century.

She was, in fact, mixed race but had kept it secret all her life and made Gail promise to keep the secret until after she died.

Gail has turned her story into a book called White Like Her.

Video produced by Trystan Young.

Listen to more stories from BBC Outlook's Secrets & Lies series.