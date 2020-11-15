BBC News

'Can you help me?': Boy in tears found alone at US-Mexico border

The 10-year-old boy from Nicaragua had woken up to find he had been abandoned by his group.

He was travelling without his family and was taken to a Customs and Border Patrol facility.

Migrant detention centres are over capacity as US authorities struggle keep up with a rise in unaccompanied minors crossing the southern border. Over 18,500 children crossed the border in March, shattering previous records.

