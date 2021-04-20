George Floyd: Crowd outside court reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdicts
People gathered outside court in Minneapolis erupted in cheers upon hearing that Derek Chauvin had been found guilty of all charges over George Floyd's death.
The former police officer has been convicted on all three charges - second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter.
Chauvin was filmed with his knee on George Floyd's neck last May, sparking global protests against racism.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada