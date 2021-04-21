Chauvin: Will verdict lead to fundamental change?

A federal investigation into policing practices in the city of Minneapolis has been launched, a day after one of its former officers, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of the murder of George Floyd.

Speaking before the investigation was announced Dr Rashawn Ray, a professor of sociology told BBC World News that he was not sure whether the verdict in the Chauvin trial would lead to a wider, fundamental transformation of US policing.

At the heart of the issue was dealing with interpersonal and systemic racism, he said.

“Only when we tackle that problem in dealing with racial stereotypes about black brutality, about black criminality can we start to transform policing in America,” Dr Ray said.

It will be a further eight weeks before Chauvin is sentenced. His defence team has not yet commented on the verdict, but is expected to appeal.