The Caribbean island of St Vincent has been blanketed in ash after the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano.

Over 15,000 people have been displaced, only weeks away from hurricane season.

Infrastructure and agriculture have also been severely impacted - and experts say the eruptions may continue for weeks or months.

The UN has launched a $20m (£14.4m) fundraising appeal to aid with and recovery.

"We fear a growing humanitarian crisis," the region's UN coordinator says.