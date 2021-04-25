George Floyd: ‘How Black Lives Matter protesters feel now’
The death of George Floyd sparked protests around the world. After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder, we got back in touch with two women who took part in protests in May 2020 to see how they feel now.
