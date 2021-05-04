Gates divorce: Business 'as usual' for foundation

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is likely to continue as now despite the couple announcing their divorce after 27 years of marriage, Dr Beth Breeze, director of the Centre for Philanthropy, at Kent University, said.

"They have got a 21-year history in their foundation of giving sums larger than anyone has given historically, working in a whole range of areas," she told BBC World News.

"That legacy already exists - and they have said that they are going to carry on doing it.

"They have always described themselves as equal partners, so that seems to be their plan."