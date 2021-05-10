'I'm ashamed my father was a Capitol Hill rioter'

Over the past five years, Robyn Sweet became more concerned as her father became immersed in far-right conspiracy theories. Then she saw the picture of him in handcuffs inside the US Capitol building on 6 January.

Douglas Sweet declined to be interviewed by the BBC.

He is one of hundreds of pro-Trump protesters who stormed the US Capitol four months ago. We look at how many people have been arrested, and ask what punishment they might face.

Video by Roderick MaCleod