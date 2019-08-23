Discover the story behind a viral video as Andi comes out, graduates high school and celebrates life as a trans teen.

For one full year, Andi Bernabe granted the BBC access to the most formative moments of his life. To find out what happened when Andi went to college and why he still hasn't changed his legal name, watch the full documentary on BBC Reel.

Produced and edited by BBC News video journalists Hannah Long-Higgins and Shrai Popat, illustrations and animation by Elena Perez