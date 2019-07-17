The only Palestinian-American member of the US Congress has criticised America's "unconditional" support for Israel during an emotional speech.

Holding back tears, Rashida Tlaib said this support "has enabled the erasure of Palestinian life".

She said America must condition its aid to Israel on the country's "compliance with human rights".

It comes as Israel has intensified its assault on Gaza, as Palestinian militants continue to fire rockets into Israel on a fifth day of hostilities.