Art lovers rejoice as Smithsonian museums reopen
Some Smithsonian museums have reopened following a significant drop in Covid-19 cases and rising vaccination rates in Washington DC. Visitors are still required to social distance and wear masks.
The Smithsonian Institution is the largest museum group in the world. Some of the museums now opening their doors include the National Portrait Gallery and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Video by Joaquim Salles
