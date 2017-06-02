George Floyd death: How do I talk to my son about race?
A year on from the death of George Floyd, BBC presenter Eddie Nestor examines his role as a father and how he should approach conversations with his own children about racism.
Together with a group of fathers, his wife Lisa and the UK’s largest anti-racism charity, Nestor takes a deep look into how both children and parents can be better equipped in these discussions.
Video Journalists: Tobias Chapple and Brandon Brown
Producer: Anisa Subedar
