A cannabis empire that caused chaos on Native land
Last summer, hundreds of Chinese immigrants flocked to Shiprock, New Mexico, for what they thought were well-paying jobs on legal hemp farms - but they soon they found themselves caught up in an illegal marijuana operation in the heart of the Navajo Nation.
Reporting by Jessica Lussenhop and Zhaoyin Feng
Filming and editing by Xinyan Yu
Additional camera by Meiying Wu
Special thanks to Searchlight New Mexico, Initium Media, Ed Williams and Wufei Yu
