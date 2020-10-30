A cannabis empire that caused chaos on Native land

Last summer, hundreds of Chinese immigrants flocked to Shiprock, New Mexico, for what they thought were well-paying jobs on legal hemp farms - but they soon they found themselves caught up in an illegal marijuana operation in the heart of the Navajo Nation.

Reporting by Jessica Lussenhop and Zhaoyin Feng

Filming and editing by Xinyan Yu

Additional camera by Meiying Wu

Special thanks to Searchlight New Mexico, Initium Media, Ed Williams and Wufei Yu