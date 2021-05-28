'Some slept on the bare floor': Life inside US child migrant centres
The US has a vast system of closed-off camps holding more than 20,000 migrant children sent across the US border alone. In a special investigation, the BBC speaks with three girls about their experiences inside the centres, amid allegations of cold temperatures, sickness, and neglect.
