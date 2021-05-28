Tokyo 2020: Meet the armless archer aiming for gold at the Paralympics
Matt Stutzman was born without arms and always wanted to be a professional athlete.
He practised basketball for years but knew he wouldn't make the NBA league. Then he found archery and his life changed forever.
He won a silver medal at the 2012 London Paralympics and now he's aiming for gold in Tokyo.
Video produced by Trystan Young and Joel Hammer.
