Matt Stutzman was born without arms and always wanted to be a professional athlete.

He practised basketball for years but knew he wouldn't make the NBA league. Then he found archery and his life changed forever.

He won a silver medal at the 2012 London Paralympics and now he's aiming for gold in Tokyo.

