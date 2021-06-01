Inspired by the legacy of 'Black Wall Street', Obum Ukabam and his wife Faith Walker-Ukabam moved from California to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2019. At its centennial, Obum wants to help tell the story of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre and empower black youth by ensuring the spirit of the city's entrepreneurs lives on.

Produced by Xinyan Yu

