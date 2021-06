A lobsterman in Cape Cod thought he had been attacked by a shark, but realised he was in a whale's mouth.

Michael Packard says he was diving when he ended up in the marine giant's mouth for about 30-40 seconds off Provincetown, Massachusetts.

His topside crewmate, who had been desperately scanning the water for telltale bubbles from Mr Packard's oxygen respirator, hauled him back into the boat.