The United States Navy has been carrying out 'Full Ship Shock Trials' off the country's east coast.

The 40,000lb (18,143kg) explosion was detonated as part of a test to assess the aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford's ability to withstand battle conditions.

The US Geological Survey registered the explosion as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake.

Following the trials, the warship will return to a dry dock to under go 'modernisation, maintenance, and repairs.