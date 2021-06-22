New Yorkers explain the mayoral election
With a crowded field of candidates, a new system of voting, and a city emerging from the pandemic, the race for mayor of New York City has been especially unpredictable.
Hear what New Yorkers have to say about the election that will shape progressive politics across the US.
