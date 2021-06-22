First out-gay NFL player has 'powerful message'

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has become the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

He made the announcement on a video posted on Instagram. He also donated $100,000 (£71,000) to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention service for LGBTQ young people in the US.

His announcement was welcomed by the team owner and the NFL.

Jon Holmes, founder Sports Media LGBT+ told BBC World News it was "an incredibly powerful message."

He said: "Knowing that you could potentially have a future in the NFL to be out and gay is an incredibly liberating feeling."