'The woman herself wants out of it' - Britney fan

Dozens of fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement gathered outside a court in LA to show support for the US singer during her conservatorship hearing. Speaking in open court for the first time in the case, she said her father controlled her "100,000%" and she wanted the arrangement to end. Jamie Spears' lawyer said her father was troubled by the singer's allegations. "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain," the representative said in a statement read out in court. "Mr Spears loves his daughter, and he misses her very much."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.