Miami building collapse: Firefighters search rubble
Emergency services worked through the night searching through rubble for any signs of survivors of the Surfside apartment tower collapse that happened in Miami on Thursday.
It is believed they are responding to some knocking and sounds still heard in the debris of the 12 storey apartment block. At least one person has been killed and 99 are still missing, officials say.
Read more: Miami building collapse: Rescuers listen for signs of life in rubble
