Miami building collapse: Search continues
Emergency services continue to search through rubble for any signs of survivors of the Surfside apartment tower collapse that happened in Miami on Thursday.
It is believed they are responding to some knocking and sounds still heard in the debris of the 12 storey apartment block.
