UFO Pentagon report: Do Americans believe something's out there?
A highly anticipated US government report on UFOs - unidentified flying objects - is due to be released before the end of June.
The BBC asked Americans visiting the National Air & Space Museum if they believe something's out there.
Video by Roderick Macleod and Man Sum Lai; filming in Nevada by Chuck Tayman, Annie Phrommayon and Sophie Long.
Filmed at the Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center, National Air & Space Museum.
