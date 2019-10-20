'Hiking as a black person in the US can be nerve-racking'
Mardi is part of Outdoor Afro, an organisation which encourages black nature lovers into the outdoors. The keen hiker has experienced discrimination from some white people while out exploring nature. But she is keen to change the narrative and get more African Americans outside and engaging with nature.
Video produced by Daniel South and Jasmin Souesi.
Footage courtesy of Mardi Fuller.
