'It can be nerve-racking being a black hiker'

Mardi is part of Outdoor Afro, an organisation which encourages black nature lovers into the outdoors. The keen hiker has experienced discrimination from some white people while out exploring nature. But she is keen to change the narrative and get more African Americans outside and engaging with nature.

Footage courtesy of Mardi Fuller

