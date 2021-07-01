Vaccine hesitancy: Your job or the jab?
Health workers once on the frontline of the pandemic are now embroiled in a row over vaccine mandates.
In Houston, a group of nurses is standing up against the state’s largest hospital system, which is requiring them to get vaccinated or lose their jobs.
As more Americans return to the office, public health officials say falling vaccination rates and viral anti-vax rhetoric are threatening the nation's pandemic recovery.
