What we can all learn from Britney Spears’ case

After years of insisting she is thriving under a conservatorship controlled by her father, Britney now says she feels “traumatised”. This week a judge ruled that her father would remain as a co-conservator of the pop star's estate.

Britney's case has shone a spotlight on her struggles with mental health and the media. But her story is just one of many examples of invasive treatment that young female celebrities have experienced while navigating their fame.

The BBC’s Steve Holden asks if the entertainment industry is ready for its moment of reckoning.

Video by Shrai Popat