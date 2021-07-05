Miami building collapse: Remaining wing of building demolished
The remaining structure of a partially collapsed apartment block in Miami, the Champlain Towers South, was demolished amid fears of the approaching Tropical Storm Elsa.
The operation was carried out whilst trying to preserve the site of the collapse. No bodies were in the demolished wing.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Cava Levine said that search operations would resume immediately after the site is deemed secure.
