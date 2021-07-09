Video shows a powerful fire tornado in California
A fire tornado has been captured on video at the Tennant fire in northern California. It is one of the latest signs of extreme weather threatening the US west, which is facing severe drought and record high temperatures. Thought rare, similar phenomena have been captured on video in recent years.
