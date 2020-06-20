BBC News

Charlottesville removes Robert E Lee statue that sparked deadly rally

A statue of an American Confederate general at the centre of a violent rally in Charlottesville nearly four years ago has been taken down.

The statue of General Robert E Lee will be put into storage, alongside another of General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson.

Plans to remove the Lee statue prompted a white nationalist rally in August 2017, which resulted in the murder of an anti-racism protester.

