Charlottesville removes Robert E Lee statue that sparked deadly rally
A statue of an American Confederate general at the centre of a violent rally in Charlottesville nearly four years ago has been taken down.
The statue of General Robert E Lee will be put into storage, alongside another of General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson.
Plans to remove the Lee statue prompted a white nationalist rally in August 2017, which resulted in the murder of an anti-racism protester.
