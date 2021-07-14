Four Iranian intelligence officials have been charged with plotting to kidnap a New York-based journalist critical of Iran, US prosecutors have said.

While the indictment did not name the target, Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American author and activist, has said it was her.

She told BBC World News about learning she was a target for kidnapping and how she felt the Iranian government and its intelligence service was scared of her and the “millions of people who are trying to send videos" to her to express themselves.

The conspirators, who all live in Iran and remain at large, also allegedly plotted to lure a person in the UK and three others in Canada to Iran.

Iran's government has said the allegations are "ridiculous and baseless".