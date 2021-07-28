The Delta variant of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly throughout the world and has been detected in 124 territories the World Health Organisation has said.

An emergency room doctor in the United States has told BBC World News about how the initial narrative of it being a virus which kills older people is now problematic as those populations have been vaccinated.

“It's really difficult to reverse that narrative for our 20 and 30 and 40 year olds, even 50 year olds who make up a bulk of our new cases,” Dr Natasha Kathuria, said.

“We’re hoping that there’s more attention given to the fact that a lot of our patients are younger than they have ever been with Covid.”

Dr Kathuria said that she hoped "a sense of urgency” to get vaccinations would return to younger populations.