The first hate-crime attack after 9/11

In the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, the US saw a sharp rise in hate crimes. The attackers targeted those they believed to be Arab Muslims. The innocent victims included Balbir Singh Sodhi, an American-Sikh who had a beard and wore a turban and ran the family gas station in Mesa, Arizona.

His murder, four days after 9/11, was the first racially-motivated hate crime in the backlash of the attacks. The BBC spoke to Balbir's brother, and for the first time, his son and the gunman.

Produced by Jatinder Dhillon, Shrai Popat and David Reimers