Biden calls Australian PM 'that fellow down under'
US President Joe Biden appeared to forget the Australian prime minister's name during a video conference.
He referred to Scott Morrison as "that fellow down under" after addressing his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, on first-name terms.
Their virtual meeting had been held to discuss the Aukus security pact in the Asia-Pacific between the three nations.
