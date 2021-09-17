How TikTokers took down a Texas anti-abortion site

When the strictest abortion law in the US went into effect in Texas, teenagers took matters into their own hands. They took to social media to ask people to clog an anti-abortion website with fake tips about offenders.

They managed to bring the site down temporarily. But now the anti-abortion webpage, run by Texas Right to Life, is facing other challenges.

