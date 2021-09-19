Ellyn's husband and son both fought in Afghanistan. One returned home with pride, the other haunted by his experience. But the war changed all of their lives.

Over two decades, more than 800,000 Americans deployed to Afghanistan, often for long and multiple tours. Millions more - the friends and relatives of those who served - were profoundly impacted too.

This is one family's story.

Video produced by the BBC's Alexandra Ostasiewicz; filming by Roderick MacLeod