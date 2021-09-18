'Unprecedented': Thousands of migrants at US-Mexico border
The US government is set to fly back to Haiti thousands of migrants who have gathered under a US-Mexico border bridge.
At least 10,000 people are camped under the bridge connecting Del Rio in Texas to Mexico's Ciudad Acuña.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada